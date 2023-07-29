David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet evening, more spotty storms overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong thunderstorms passed south of the Omaha metro this morning bringing wind gusts of 60 to 70mph across parts of southern and southeast Nebraska. The storms also brought rain showers to the very southern part of the metro, but rainfall did not add up to all that much for most in town. Showers and storms moved out of the area during the lunch hour allowing sunny skies to return for the afternoon.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures quickly warmed from the 60s and 70s back into the mid and upper 80s for most of the area. Although warm, we are more than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and humidity levels are lower as well. It should be a fairly comfortable evening as we approach sunset with temperatures cooling back into the upper 70s with light winds. After a quiet evening, spotty storms are possible once again overnight, mainly after 3am. Storms are not expected to be as strong as what we saw Saturday morning, with only a few spotty downpours around.

Scattered storms early Sunday (WOWT)

Any showers or storms that develop may linger through 8 or 9am, but we should clear out after that with Sunday afternoon looking very similar to what we have seen today. Temperatures should start the day in the upper 60s and low 70s, warming back into the 80s by the early afternoon. Highs should top out between 86 and 88 degrees for most of the metro with the humidity levels once again lower than the past several days.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

A somewhat active weather pattern will continue through much of the upcoming week as waves of storms pass through the Plains and the Midwest just about every days. These storms are developing on the north edge of the very hot dome of high pressure covering parts of the western United States, and then rotate through the plains every night. This will bring us at least an isolated chance for storms just about every night or early morning this week. However, no one day stands out in particular at this moment as a very good rain chance, and certainly no washout. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the 80s to around 90, but not as hot as the past week.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

