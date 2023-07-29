We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crash injures two, causes traffic backups

A crash on 192nd & W Dodge in Omaha injured two and caused long traffic back-ups.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic backed up Friday along West Dodge Road at N 192nd Street for a crash investigation.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash a little before 8:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Traffic was being forced off the freeways at N 192nd Street for about an hour before some lanes were reopened.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
The new Council Bluffs trash service is a nuisance for some residents.
Council Bluffs residents frustrated over city’s new automated trash service

Latest News

A crash on 192nd & W Dodge in Omaha injured two and caused long traffic back-ups.
Crash injures two, backs up eastbound traffic on West Dodge
Dozens of the Republican Party's potential nominees for the 2024 Presidential Election...
GOP candidates speak at 2023 Lincoln Dinner
Despite blistering heat and severe thunderstorms in Omaha, events around the city kept the show...
Maha, Native Omaha festivals play on amid inclement conditions
The Step-Up program provides Omaha area students a chance to learn valuable skills in...
Step-Up program teaches young people valuable entrepreneurial skills