Crash injures two, causes traffic backups

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic backed up Friday along West Dodge Road at N 192nd Street for a crash investigation.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash a little before 8:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Traffic was being forced off the freeways at N 192nd Street for about an hour before some lanes were reopened.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

