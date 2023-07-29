Crash injures two, causes traffic backups
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traffic backed up Friday along West Dodge Road at N 192nd Street for a crash investigation.
Two people were seriously injured in the crash a little before 8:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. They were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
Traffic was being forced off the freeways at N 192nd Street for about an hour before some lanes were reopened.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
