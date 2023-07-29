We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in North Carolina

Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Makayla Hatch (left) and 8-year-old Kaylee Hatch...
Authorities are searching for 7-year-old Makayla Hatch (left) and 8-year-old Kaylee Hatch (right) who were last seen on July 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two endangered girls missing in North Carolina.

The Durham Police Department is searching for 7-year-old Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and 8-year-old Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch. The two girls were last seen July 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Makayla is described to be 4 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs about 41 pounds. She has black braided hair with clear beads and brown eyes. Makayla was last seen wearing a pink and coral lace dress, white ruffle socks and black shoes.

Kaylee is described to be 4 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has black braided hair with clear beads and brown eyes. Kaylee was last seen wearing a lavender, pink and white floral dress with a silver belt and white sandals.

Police believe Makayla Hatch and Kaylee Hatch may be traveling with 34-year-old Garrett Hatch.
Police believe Makayla Hatch and Kaylee Hatch may be traveling with 34-year-old Garrett Hatch.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The girls may be traveling with 34-year-old Garrett Hatch. He is described to be 5 feet and 3 inches and weighs about 230 pounds. He has black hair styled in long dreads and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink, black and white block shirt with white pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department 919-560-4440.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood...
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time
Saturday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday night storms bring a cool down
Nelson Produce Farm in Valley, Nebraska is one of the largest watermelon producers in the...
Sustainability in farming, family for Nebraska’s largest watermelon producers
handcuffs
Omaha Police arrest man in connection with Wednesday night shooting
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11am west of Omaha
David's Morning Forecast - Strong storms just south of Omaha this morning
Strong thunderstorms are possible early this morning for portions of central and southeast...
David's Morning Forecast - Early storms then partly cloudy Saturday
The owner of a dog rescue is facing multiple charges after deputies found animals in unlivable...
30 dead dogs found at Ohio animal rescue
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party...
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes