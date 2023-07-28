We are Local
WATCH: Republican presidential candidates speak at Des Moines event

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thirteen presidential candidates are in Iowa Friday to attend the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

At this dinner, each candidate gets 10 minutes to speak at the Republican party fundraiser. Organizers say the microphones will shut off at the 10-minute mark.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed inside this news article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

The candidates will speak in the following order:

  • Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
  • Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
  • South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
  • Businessman Perry Johnson
  • North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence
  • Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd
  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
  • Businessman Ryan Binkley
  • Conservative Talk Radio Host and former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder
  • Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Former President Donald J. Trump

Check out the playlist below to view KTIV’s presidential campaign coverage from earlier this year.

