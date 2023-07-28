WATCH: Republican presidential candidates speak at Des Moines event

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thirteen presidential candidates are in Iowa Friday to attend the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

At this dinner, each candidate gets 10 minutes to speak at the Republican party fundraiser. Organizers say the microphones will shut off at the 10-minute mark.

The candidates will speak in the following order:

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Businessman Perry Johnson

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Businessman Ryan Binkley

Conservative Talk Radio Host and former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Former President Donald J. Trump

