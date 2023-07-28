Tim McGraw to perform in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country musician Tim McGraw will be making a tour stop at CHI Health Center arena next year.

McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Fla., with special guest Carly Pearce. Both will perform in Omaha on June 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

McGraw’s latest album by the same name drops Aug. 25.

Announcing the Standing Room Only Tour 2024 with special guest @carlypearce! Tickets on sale next Friday, Aug. 4th at 10am local time.



Go to https://t.co/VgCBhzPLLi to sign up for notifications! Can't wait to see you out there.... pic.twitter.com/Hlsck6yfRm — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 28, 2023

McGraw will be in Sioux Falls, S.D., the night before Omaha’s concert and in Kansas City, Mo., the night after.

Other 2024 tour stops around the region include Des Moines on March 21; Denver on April 4; Indianapolis on April 18; Milwaukee on April 19; St. Paul, Minn., on April 20; and Chicago on May 31; and Grand Rapids, Mich., on June 1.

