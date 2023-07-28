We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Tim McGraw to perform in Omaha

Ticket sales start next week
Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Tim McGraw announced his 2024 Standing Room Only tour on Friday, July 28, 2023.(Robbie Klein / Courtesy of Tim McGraw)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Country musician Tim McGraw will be making a tour stop at CHI Health Center arena next year.

McGraw’s 2024 Standing Room Only tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Fla., with special guest Carly Pearce. Both will perform in Omaha on June 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

McGraw’s latest album by the same name drops Aug. 25.

McGraw will be in Sioux Falls, S.D., the night before Omaha’s concert and in Kansas City, Mo., the night after.

Other 2024 tour stops around the region include Des Moines on March 21; Denver on April 4; Indianapolis on April 18; Milwaukee on April 19; St. Paul, Minn., on April 20; and Chicago on May 31; and Grand Rapids, Mich., on June 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Omaha Police investigated a cutting report late Wednesday, July 26, 2023, near 30th Street and...
Woman injured in cutting incident; OPD investigating

Latest News

Nebraska's head football coach has one goal in mind this upcoming season: to return the program...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule, players make appearance at Big Ten Media Days
Lincoln motorcyclist killed while heading to Poker Run in Council Bluffs
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to keep an eye on their children who may...
Cass County, Neb., Sheriff warns of kids illegally using ATVs, UTVs
Douglas County Treasurer reminds residents of property tax deadline