We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Three suspects arrested for southwest Omaha murder appear in court

Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three suspects accused in a southwest Omaha murder made their first court appearance Friday morning.

Luis Romero-Rodriguez, 28, was found dead in a vehicle near the Citadel Apartments on Sunday night. A second victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was denied bond on Friday.

A police affidavit states video surveillance from a nearby home shows a white pickup truck arriving in the parking lot, followed by the victims’ car and an SUV. Two gunshots rang out near the car before the pickup left the scene. Witnesses in the area said the three vehicles traveled in a convoy.

Valeria Vasquez, 30, allegedly first denied being there, then admitted she was and said Hernandez, her husband, shot the two victims. Alvin Melendez, 28, allegedly also changed his story and told officers he moved the murder weapon to his apartment.

From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30
From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30(Omaha Police Department)

Alvin Melendez was charged with being an accessory to murder and tampering with evidence. His bond has been set at $200,000. Vasquez was also charged with being an accessory to murder. Her bond is set at $25,000.

All three suspects have preliminary hearings scheduled for September.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

Latest News

A portion of 21st Street in north Omaha was renamed Friday in honor of Vivian Strong on Friday,...
North Omaha street renamed for Vivian Strong gets historical marker
Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
Omaha shooting suspects appear in court
Justin Chillcott, 43, was sentenced for drug and sexual assault charges.
Cass County man sentenced for drugs, sexual assault
Vivian Strong, a young Black girl who was shot and killed by police, now has a historical...
Historical marker revealed for girl shot, killed by police
The missing Iowa teen that sparked an Amber Alert on Thursday has been found safe.
Iowa teen found safe, Amber Alert canceled