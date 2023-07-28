We are Local
Temperature tops over 100° in Omaha

This is the first time in 2023 the area has reached the triple digits
By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The temperature reached 100° at 4:00 p.m. at Eppley Airfield today for the first time this year in Omaha. This was about an hour before the mercury hit 102° at 4:40 p.m.

The last time this happened was September 20th of last year as Omaha reached the triple digits five times in 2022.

Temperatures at 5pm Friday
Temperatures at 5pm Friday(WOWT)

