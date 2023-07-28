Temperature tops over 100° in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The temperature reached 100° at 4:00 p.m. at Eppley Airfield today for the first time this year in Omaha. This was about an hour before the mercury hit 102° at 4:40 p.m.

The last time this happened was September 20th of last year as Omaha reached the triple digits five times in 2022.

Temperatures at 5pm Friday (WOWT)

