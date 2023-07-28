Sustainability in farming, family for Nebraska’s largest watermelon producers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A million watermelons, give or take a few.

From bloom, harvest and hauled, washed and measured.

“Bigger is better,” said Tyler Nelson, who along with his wife Pam owns and runs Nelson Produce Farm in Valley. “You’re gonna get more flavor out of a bigger melon. If I’m gonna go for watermelon, I’m gonna get the biggest one in the bin.”

The million or so watermelons, a rough estimate of how many of the sometimes seedless, sometimes seeded, always fresh fruits shared with the world by the Nelson family, who’ve become the most productive watermelon growers in the Midwest.

“It’s amazing that it’s cool, isn’t it,” Nelson Produce Farm co-owner Tyler Nelson said while sharing a freshly cut piece of watermelon in the field. “It’s not refrigerator cold, but it is cold.”

Nebraska’s not typically considered a watermelon state.

Florida, Georgia, California, and Texas are all the big daddies. But now things are getting hotter everywhere, and the Nelsons have something most other Nebraska farms don’t have: the Elkhorn River Valley.

“[We are] trying to figure out what is sustainable, not only just because we do farm over 500 acres of vegetables but also what’s sustainable with our kids and what works as a business model,” Pam Nelson said.

Pam Nelson is talking about inside their retail store, which is, without a doubt, the neighborhood fresh market everyone wishes they could visit.

She’s talking about how a young family with four kids, all of whom love the farm and help out when not in school, can make the 21st-century family farm a sustained success.

For starters, don’t give up the biggest customers. So they embrace wholesale farming, in and out of state.

“This is an 18-to-20-pound melon that we probably would make a Sams Club or Costco size,” Tyler said while showing a watermelon harvested that morning.

Secondly, they take care of the home. Obviously, keeping their family close and involved is priceless.

“I have a lot of fun farming,” Tyler said. “[And] working every day with family is a great thing. And the four girls that we have, They’re something, they’re special. It’s a lot of fun to see them around.”

But beyond that, it means being a good neighbor and steward of the land, which creates a broader community around them.

“These are our black diamond watermelons we sell locally to the roadside stands,” Tyler explained while taking us through the stages of harvest. “These are exclusive for just Omaha. We don’t ship these anywhere.”

“To talk to a customer that had a really good watermelon, or how they took it to a family reunion, that’s why we do what we do,” Pam said.

Finally, cultivate the profits of agri-tourism, opening the gates to folks wanting to experience farm life.

“We want to be able to interact with our customers here, to show them how to pick out a watermelon, talk to them about what’s good, what’s bad, and it’s enjoyable for us.”

Agritourism includes special events, like the Nelson Produce Farm Watermelon Festival, scheduled to be held over the first two weekends in August.

“We feature everything watermelon,” Pam said. “We have all-you-can-eat watermelon. We will take you out on a bus to pick watermelons, have a watermelon seed spitting contest, watermelon crawl. We’ve got the Country Kickers coming out here to teach to do the watermelon crawl dance. So just a really fun time for us to feature watermelon and highlight, the different fruits that are in season locally in Nebraska.”

And for those who dismiss watermelon as just a treat, the USDA points out its high nutritional value, and that when considering the cost-per-cup, watermelon is the lowest-priced fruit you can put on your table.

