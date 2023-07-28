Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dangerous heat again with a spotty storm tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re setting up to have the worst day of the heat by the numbers but I doubt you’ll be able to notice the difference. Intense heat will be the story with a high near 98 this afternoon with a few clouds trying to give us a little shade at times.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

When you factor in those steamy dew points in the 70s likely we’ve had most of the week, the heat index values will jump to near 115 for many of us this afternoon with a few 120 readings possible.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Heat Index Friday (WOWT)

Heat Alerts (WOWT)

All of these numbers are oppressive and dangerous if you are outside for long periods of time. Be safe, find cool places indoors and stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Later tonight we have the potential for a few spotty storms after 6pm into the overnight. The greatest potential for strong to severe storms will be northeast of the metro where a 3 out of 5 severe risk is present. There could be a storm or two that move through our area with some wind gusts but I don’t expect anything widespread and many of us will stay dry.

Severe Risk (WOWT)

That threat of storms will be long gone by Saturday morning and we’ll be cooler with a high near 90 by the afternoon. Sunday showers and storms are possible in the morning and evening with a cooler high in the mid 80s to be enjoyed by us all.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.