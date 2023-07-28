We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dangerous heat again with a spotty storm tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re setting up to have the worst day of the heat by the numbers but I doubt you’ll be able to notice the difference. Intense heat will be the story with a high near 98 this afternoon with a few clouds trying to give us a little shade at times.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

When you factor in those steamy dew points in the 70s likely we’ve had most of the week, the heat index values will jump to near 115 for many of us this afternoon with a few 120 readings possible.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Heat Index Friday
Heat Index Friday(WOWT)
Heat Alerts
Heat Alerts(WOWT)

All of these numbers are oppressive and dangerous if you are outside for long periods of time. Be safe, find cool places indoors and stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Later tonight we have the potential for a few spotty storms after 6pm into the overnight. The greatest potential for strong to severe storms will be northeast of the metro where a 3 out of 5 severe risk is present. There could be a storm or two that move through our area with some wind gusts but I don’t expect anything widespread and many of us will stay dry.

Severe Risk
Severe Risk(WOWT)

That threat of storms will be long gone by Saturday morning and we’ll be cooler with a high near 90 by the afternoon. Sunday showers and storms are possible in the morning and evening with a cooler high in the mid 80s to be enjoyed by us all.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
Woman injured in cutting incident; OPD investigating
A series of water main breaks one after another have left M.U.D. in a frustrating situation.
Water main breaks prove to be more than a simple inconvenience

Latest News

Excessive heat today followed by a storm chance tonight
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Heat Alerts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat peaks Friday ahead of nighttime storms and a cool down
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Organizers of the Washington County, Nebraska, fair are tussling with extreme temperatures.
Washington County Fair organizers trying to beat the heat