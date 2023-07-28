We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner

Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.(MGN)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES (Gray) - The GOP’s biggest names are gathering Friday evening at the Iowa Events Center.

The 2023 Lincoln Dinner gets underway at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom; doors opened two hours earlier.

Speakers will be allotted 10 minutes to address the gathering. The list includes all Republican candidates except one: Chris Christie won’t be attending.

Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are slated to attend; as are governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; as well as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and others.

The program is expected to conclude at 9 p.m., with several candidates and organizations hosting receptions in suites after the event.

This is a developing story. More updates to come from the Iowa Capitol Bureau.

6 News WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

Latest News

Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Senate clears military authorization hurdle, sets up showdown with House
Four nominees forwarded for district court judge in Nebraska’s 4th Judicial District
The Federal Reserve has boosted interest rates for the 11th time in 17 months. (CNN, POOL)
Fed Reserve remains concerned about inflation