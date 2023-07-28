We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

People in Marengo prepare for RAGBRAI riders

The meeting town for RAGBRAI riders on Friday is in Marengo.
The meeting town for RAGBRAI riders on Friday is in Marengo.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The meeting town for RAGBRAI riders on Friday is Marengo, and people there have been planning and preparing for months.

Elizabeth Colony, who runs Lizzie’s Dining Car & Caboose Bar in Marengo, says she’ll be hosting several sites, but she has a lot of people ready to help out.

“But my biggest ones are going to be behind my restaurant. We’re going to have a dunk tank, a one-man band, Giant Jenga, and a couple of other big games.”

Marengo Program Director Corienne Dally says they’re excited to welcome the thousands of riders, and help them stay cool.

“Compass Memorial Hospital will be having a first aid station, which will also be kind of a cooling station,” Dally said. “So they’re setting that up here in the park. We’ll also have a water curtain in front of the fire station, and then we’ll have a filling station, just kind of across the street to the south of that. Then on my other street, I’ve got a 50-foot slip and slide.”

Dally says bringing RAGBRAI to Marengo is also a chance to show off the growth their downtown is seeing.

“We were able to put the route through our downtown, so we’re really hoping that our new restaurants that we have and our other businesses that are here, and our other new businesses will really benefit from that,” Dally said.

That growth is exciting for business owners like Colony.

“This town is just going up,” Colony said. “So I’m happy to be a part of this going up part.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

Latest News

DOORBELL CAMERA VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted in SW Omaha
Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner
Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood...
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time
A portion of 21st Street in north Omaha was renamed Friday in honor of Vivian Strong on Friday,...
North Omaha street renamed for Vivian Strong gets historical marker
Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
Omaha shooting suspects appear in court