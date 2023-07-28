People in Marengo prepare for RAGBRAI riders

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The meeting town for RAGBRAI riders on Friday is Marengo, and people there have been planning and preparing for months.

Elizabeth Colony, who runs Lizzie’s Dining Car & Caboose Bar in Marengo, says she’ll be hosting several sites, but she has a lot of people ready to help out.

“But my biggest ones are going to be behind my restaurant. We’re going to have a dunk tank, a one-man band, Giant Jenga, and a couple of other big games.”

Marengo Program Director Corienne Dally says they’re excited to welcome the thousands of riders, and help them stay cool.

“Compass Memorial Hospital will be having a first aid station, which will also be kind of a cooling station,” Dally said. “So they’re setting that up here in the park. We’ll also have a water curtain in front of the fire station, and then we’ll have a filling station, just kind of across the street to the south of that. Then on my other street, I’ve got a 50-foot slip and slide.”

Dally says bringing RAGBRAI to Marengo is also a chance to show off the growth their downtown is seeing.

“We were able to put the route through our downtown, so we’re really hoping that our new restaurants that we have and our other businesses that are here, and our other new businesses will really benefit from that,” Dally said.

That growth is exciting for business owners like Colony.

“This town is just going up,” Colony said. “So I’m happy to be a part of this going up part.”

