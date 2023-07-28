We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Overnight stops possible thanks to RAGBRAI support crew

Earlier in the week KCRG introduced one Coralville woman excited to host RAGBRAI riders on her...
Earlier in the week KCRG introduced one Coralville woman excited to host RAGBRAI riders on her lawn and in her home during their overnight stop tonight. Well... they’ve arrived.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier in the week KCRG introduced one Coralville woman excited to host RAGBRAI riders on her lawn and in her home during their overnight stop tonight.

Well... they’ve arrived.

RAGBRAI riders don’t just stay in campsites. They stay at homes ... setting up camps like this.

It takes a little more than you might think.

While the riders focus on their miles, support teams like the one for Team Wimpy make sure the riders needs are met.

”We take down their tents, put them up, we do offer them breakfast which not many teams do, we have Porta Potties and we also have heated showers so they kind of get the VIP treatment,” said David Belts, a partner with RAGBRAI Team Wimpy.

For Team Wimpy’s crew, it’s a family affair that David Beltz took over from his father and now works with his daughter and son.

“We’ve been doing it for many years. This group is kind of like a family. They come back every year. We do have a few new people and it’s always a pleasure to see them the following year and also catch up on times,” Beltz said.

And the riders love their work.

”We had some people that dropped out because of the heat and that’s the other advantage to being on a team is if you get up and your knee hurts and you can’t do it that day you hop on the bus and SAG in,” said Mike Beutner, Team Wimpy rider.

The team also donated and raised money for One Pedal At A Time, a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging activities like cycling to prevent suicide. More information about the nonprofit can be found at opaatmovement.com.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
The new Council Bluffs trash service is a nuisance for some residents.
Council Bluffs residents frustrated over city’s new automated trash service

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
6 First Alert Forecast - Friday evening thunderstorms move through the metro
Maha Music Festival
MAHA Music Festival evacuated due to severe weather
Black activism has long been a part of Omaha's fabric as a city; now, there's an extra reminder...
Vivian Strong Street receives historical marker to honor her legacy
There have now been two mountain lion spottings in the last week in the Omaha Metro.
BREAKING: Another mountain lion spotted in Omaha, second this week