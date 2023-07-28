Omaha Police arrest man in connection with Wednesday night shooting
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one woman hurt Wednesday evening.
Police say ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire at 8:04 p.m. at 30th Street and Meredith Avenue, one block north of Ames.
Officers found the woman in an alley. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that is not considered life-threatening.
21-year-old Carlos Morales-Lopez was booked for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and cocaine possession in relation to the incident.
