Omaha Police arrest man in connection with Wednesday night shooting

Police are investigating a shooting near OPD's Northeast Omaha precinct.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one woman hurt Wednesday evening.

Police say ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire at 8:04 p.m. at 30th Street and Meredith Avenue, one block north of Ames.

Officers found the woman in an alley. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that is not considered life-threatening.

Carlos Morales-Lopez, 21
Carlos Morales-Lopez, 21(Omaha Police Dept.)

21-year-old Carlos Morales-Lopez was booked for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and cocaine possession in relation to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

