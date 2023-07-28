Omaha Police arrest man in connection with Wednesday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one woman hurt Wednesday evening.

Police say ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire at 8:04 p.m. at 30th Street and Meredith Avenue, one block north of Ames.

Officers found the woman in an alley. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that is not considered life-threatening.

Carlos Morales-Lopez, 21 (Omaha Police Dept.)

21-year-old Carlos Morales-Lopez was booked for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and cocaine possession in relation to the incident.

