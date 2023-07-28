Omaha law firm owner pleads guilty to filing false tax report

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Thomas O. Campbell, of Omaha, pleaded guilty in federal court to willfully filing a false tax return, which is a felony.

According to court documents and statements, between 2014 and 2018, Campbell was the owner and manager of a solo practice law firm called TLN Law. During this time, Campbell filed tax returns that understated TLN Law’s gross receipts by more than $2.8 million. In total, officials say Campbell caused the IRS a tax loss exceeding $250,000.

Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison, as well as supervised release and monetary penalties.

Victor Gabriel Gonzalez-Garcia, 52, of San Luis, Ariz., was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also ordered to serve five years on supervised release after prison.

On June 22, 2021, investigators arrested Bartolo Roman-Tapia after learning he had involvement in meth distribution. Officers found 28 pounds of meth and over $18,000 in cash during the search of Roman-Tapia’s residence. Three days prior, Roman-Tapia was spotted at an Omaha gas station meeting with Gonzalez-Garcia. It was learned that right after the meeting, Gonzalez-Garcia delivered the 28 pounds of meth to Roman-Tapia at a nearby location.

On Sept. 16, 2022, Gonzalez-Garcia admitted to being involved with that exchange and also admitted to transporting loads of narcotics from Phoenix, Ariz., to Omaha on several occasions during the past five years. Roman-Tapia was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for his involvement.

Steven Israel Mendoza, 33, of Omaha was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges.. Upon release from prison, he’ll serve five years on supervised release.

On October 15, 2019, a confidential source purchased $2,500 worth of Meth and a $500 shotgun from Mendoza.

Rachel Cain, 36, of Omaha was sentenced to nine years, and nine months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. She was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completion of her prison sentence.

In September 2021, Omaha Police conducted surveillance on an apartment that was suspected of being used to distribute meth, which was the residence of Cain and her boyfriend, Andrew Sackett. On Sept. 23, 2021, Cain was arrested during a traffic stop after leaving the apartment. Officers found a small amount of meth in the vehicle and Cain told them there was more in her apartment, along with a firearm.

While searching the apartment, officers found more than 100 grams of meth, three firearms, and a total of $12,579 in cash. Sackett was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to the same charges.

Samuel Richardson, 57, of Brainard, Neb., was sentenced to five years, 10 months in prison for possession of child pornography. He was also ordered to serve 10 years on supervised release after prison.

Richardson got the attention of law enforcement after authorities received multiple cyber tips for activity occurring between March and May of 2021 involving sexually explicit images of children.

On Feb. 10, 2022, the Nebraska State Patrol searched Richardson’s home in Brainard. Richardson admitted to viewing child pornography and that investigators would find it stored on his computer and external hard drive. During a forensic examination of Richardson’s devices, 5,000 images of child pornography were found.

Lukas Allen Vogt, 29, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was sentenced to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On August 26, 2021, an Omaha Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle eastbound on I-80. The driver was Vogt and the passenger was co-defendant Cody Lee Fischer. A Police Service Dog was deployed during the stop and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a bag of meth and two loaded semi-automatic handguns. A search of the trunk revealed five more pounds of meth.

After both men were arrested, Fischer admitted to transporting meth from Denver, Colo., to sell it in Luxemburg, Iowa. Fischer also said the guns were his and Vogt was paid to drive. Fischer was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison on July 6.

George Buck, 34, of Omaha was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute several narcotics. Following his prison sentence, he’ll serve five years on supervised release.

From 2016-2022, Buck was part of a conspiracy to distribute meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. During the conspiracy, on Oct. 2, 2017, law enforcement found Buck in possession of a handgun. In October 2020, Buck sold fentanyl to a confidential informant on two occasions.

Co-defendants Ty-Sean Nunn, Willis Parker, Anthony Hill-Gaines, Dominique Thomas, and Jerrell Jackson have all pleaded guilty to charges related to the conspiracy. Thomas was sentenced on June 7 to 7.5 years in prison. The others are pending sentencing. Only co-defendant Terrance Traynham is pending trial.

