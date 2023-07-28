Omaha events, festivals press on despite treacherous conditions Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even before Friday’s blistering heat, events in Omaha had been canceled or adjusted.

Thursday night’s Jazz on the Green at Turner Park was rescheduled and Friday’s Live on the Lawn at Lake Zorinsky was pushed back.

But the city’s two largest events this weekend prepared for the heat and withstood the weather that followed.

The Maha Festival began with stifling heat. The surface temperature was 140 degrees when 6 News first arrived Friday afternoon.

It began to cool, the music started and a few hundred people were there, and then around 6 p.m., another obstacle presented itself.

The venue’s loudspeakers blared an important message: “We have received a warning from the National Weather Serve that a potentially dangerous storm is tracking toward us in the next hour. The festival is temporarily, officially, closed.”

About an hour later, they opened the gates again and the music kicked back into swing. Most of the vendors came back, too.

“We’re covered, the only thing I lost was a couple of cardboard boxes,” said Tammy Wagman with Vinyl Cup Records. “We’ve done this once or twice with festivals, so I’ve got tarps, I’ve got a protocol down, we’re good.”

Two Lincoln Fire and Rescue members working as part of the medic team for the festival spoke to 6 News while making their rounds through the event.

“People are staying hydrated, they’re being smart, which is good,” one of the firefighters said. “There are a lot of water stations around.”

Meanwhile, in North Omaha at Native Omaha Days, NOMAFest organizers were also planning for the heat.

NOMAFest brought its music inside. They’ll save the big stage for Saturday, so once things cooled off, they were ready for music starting at eight.

There were no cancellations at these events.

Maha lost an hour, but they adjusted the schedule so all acts were able to take the stage.

The Maha medics team working the event reported nothing beyond some basic overheating. 6 News was also told that Gretna Days is on as scheduled this weekend as well.

