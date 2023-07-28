We are Local
North Omaha street renamed for Vivian Strong gets historical marker

The 14-year-old’s shooting death by an Omaha Police officer sparked riots in 1969.
Vivian Strong, a young Black girl who was shot and killed by police, now has a historical marker in her honor in Omaha.
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - James Strong, Jr. read the words on the marker that tells the story of that tragic moment in June of 1969 when 14-year-old Vivian Strong and other youngsters ran from a party in the Logan-Fontenelle housing projects.

In April, the Omaha City Council voted unanimously to dedicate a segment of 21st Street in Vivian Strong’s name. The street was formally rededicated in June.

“Officer James Loder raised his gun and fired a single shot, hitting Vivian in the back of her head as she ran away. Vivian was killed instantly,” read UNO Department of Black Studies chair Dr. Cynthia Robinson. “One of the greatest, most humbling experiences of my life and my professional career was working on this marker with this family,” she said.

The Strong family has been living with these words -- that moment -- for more than 50 years.

“No matter how much time has passed, I’ve played the incident over and over in my mind because I was there,” said Carol Strong-Larry, Vivian’s sister. She was 13 at the time. The what-ifs constantly run through her mind.

“What if she had just stepped out the door with me? What if I hadn’t warned that the police were there because they all ran? So many scenarios have played over and over in my mind, something I could’ve done that may have spared her life. She was too young. She really hadn’t lived yet.”

Vivian’s death was too much for Omaha’s Black community to take. The fatal shooting was followed by three days of violent rioting that changed the community.

Diane Thomas is back in town to celebrate Native Omaha Days. She recounted when Vivian was killed and violence broke out.

“Tempers were flaring, emotions were high, and there were those of us, including myself, that just didn’t stand on the sidelines,” Thomas said. “We wanted to change things. They had to change.”

Change is happening -- maybe not as fast as everyone would like to see, but Friday, the Omaha Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police, Anna Colon, a woman of color, called for unity.

“Standing at the crossroads of the past and the present, we acknowledge that accountability was not served in this case. We cannot undo the actions of the past, but we can make a solemn vow to learn from these past lessons and work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from happening again,” she said. “Unity -- that is the essence of my message today. Unity within our police force and unity within the community we serve.”

The Strong family also placed a more religious marker on 24th and Grant, just north of the historical marker.

