M.U.D. extending voluntary water restrictions through late August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two days after asking area businesses and residents to curtail outdoor water use through the weekend following a water main break, the Metropolitan Utilities District is now urging that those limits continue for another 25 days.

M.U.D. its customers to continue limiting outdoor water use as much as possible through Aug. 21. M.U.D. thanked customers who have already been curtailing such water use and urged continued limits on water use — watering outside twice per week — during the next few weeks in spite of the heat and dry weather.

Repairs needed on a water main near one of its water production facilities make these restrictions necessary, the M.U.D. release states, noting that extreme heat has added to the complexity of the repairs.

Customers are also asked to avoid watering completely on Mondays. Besides that exception, M.U.D. customers are advised to follow the previously-established odd-even watering schedule to ensure demand is reduced and reliability remains high.

UPDATE: M.U.D. Voluntary Outdoor Water Restrictions Extended Three Weeks, Requests No Watering on Mondays: Full Release https://t.co/NllriIYxLl pic.twitter.com/T8CevIAGsO — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) July 28, 2023

