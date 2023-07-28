M.U.D. extending voluntary conservation restrictions through late August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metropolitan Utilities District is urging its customers to continue limiting outdoor water use as much as possible through August 21.

Repairs needed on a water main near one of its water production facilities make these restrictions necessary, M.U.D. said, in addition to the complexity of the repairs and extreme heat.

M.U.D. said it thanks customers who have curtailed their water use. They caution that despite the weather, customers are asked to limit water use to twice per week. Customers are also asked to avoid watering completely on Mondays. Besides that exception, customers are advised to follow the previously-established odd-even watering schedule. M.U.D. says this will ensure demand is reduced and reliability remains high.

Metropolitan Utilities District advises its customers follow this schedule for watering through Aug. 21, 2023. (Metropolitan Utilities District)

