We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time

Stock photo of mountain lion; this is not the one involved in the March 18, 2023, attack.
Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood for the second time this week. (STOCK PHOTO)(Eric Kilby / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood for the second time this week.

NGPC says the mountain lion was documented on video near I-80 and Mockingbird Drive. Game and Parks is monitoring the area, along with Omaha Police.

If encountered, contact Game and Parks or police immediately. Do not approach. Stay calm, back away, and get to your home or car.

NGPC says it will follow the commission’s Mountain Lion Response Plan. A mountain lion will be killed within city limits if it can be done safely to ensure the safety of the public. Mountain lions cannot be relocated.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

Latest News

A portion of 21st Street in north Omaha was renamed Friday in honor of Vivian Strong on Friday,...
North Omaha street renamed for Vivian Strong gets historical marker
Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
Omaha shooting suspects appear in court
Justin Chillcott, 43, was sentenced for drug and sexual assault charges.
Cass County man sentenced for drugs
The Step-Up program provides Omaha area students a chance to learn valuable skills in...
Step-Up program teaches young people entrepreneurial skills