Memorial honoring Korean War veterans makes stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If anyone drove on Dodge Street on Friday, there’s a good chance they saw a special display right in front of Memorial Park.

It’s there to honor those who fought in the Korean War.

The traveling replica of the Korean Memorial in Washington D.C. is the only one in the country. It was brought to Omaha to commemorate 70 years since the end of the war.

One by one, soldiers were placed in the grass of Memorial Park on Friday morning, honoring those who served.

“It’s pretty powerful,” said Bill Williams with Patriotic Productions. “We’ll have lights on it tonight as people pass by on Dodge. It’ll be quite a respectable scene.”

But the public won’t have long to see it.

There will be a ceremony Saturday morning, and once that’s over, the memorial will be packed up and on its way to the next location.

“It’ll be here until about 1 p.m. Saturday, so about 24 hours for people to stop by and take a look at it,” Williams said.

The event will feature speakers, honored guests, war reenactors, and much more. But the most important part is the honored guests; a group of Korean War veterans.

“It’s really heartwarming to hear them talk about their experience,” Williams said. “That’s what our mission is. To honor the military, gold star families and promote patriotism.”

For more details on the event Saturday morning, visit patrioticproductions.org/schedule.

