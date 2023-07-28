We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims...
Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Justice Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose an ethics code on the Supreme Court
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Three suspects arrested in an Omaha shooting appeared in court Friday.
Omaha shooting suspects appear in court
Justin Chillcott, 43, was sentenced for drug and sexual assault charges.
Cass County man sentenced for drugs, sexual assault
Vivian Strong, a young Black girl who was shot and killed by police, now has a historical...
Historical marker revealed for girl shot, killed by police