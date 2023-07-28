Maha Music Festival preparing for heat, celebrating final year in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the midst of blistering hot temperatures and heat advisories, volunteers and organizers of the annual Maha Music Festival are still preparing to welcome hundreds of Omahans to the highly-anticipated event.

“So many people in Omaha are so excited to have this here, they love coming every summer even though it’s at the end of July and it’s hot,” said Sarah Baker Hansen, a Maha Festival board member, and long-time attendee and volunteer.

This weekend marks 15 years since the grassroots event began, originally started by four community members.

The event is almost entirely volunteer-run, with more than 800 helping hands.

The 2023′s festival marks the last year the event will be held in Aksarben, where it has grown over the last 12 or so years.

Starting next year, it will be held at the newly-renovated Riverfront, where it originally began.

“We’ll still be a volunteer-run festival,” Baker Hansen said. “We’ll have more room for fans, so we’ll be growing, and I think it’s just going to be bigger and better than ever.”

But with an expected feels-like temperature of around 110 degrees Friday, safety is on the minds of those running Maha.

There’s a free water station hosted by First National Bank, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own empty water bottles to refill throughout the event.

“We have an air-conditioned tent, The Millwork Lounge, where we will have some nationally known comedians and poets performing throughout the festival,” Baker Hansen said. “We also have the MCC Chill Lounge which has an enormous fan and misters.”

Baker Hansen says they’re doing what they can to help keep concertgoers, volunteers, and performers safe in the heat.

“We’re actually kind of last-minute adding misters throughout the park, so people can cool off that way too,” she said. “Maha always has medics throughout the park, so those medics are going to be here this year and looking for people who might need to cool off or need some water.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.