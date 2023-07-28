MAHA Music Festival evacuated due to severe weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The MAHA Music Festival was evacuated Friday evening after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect in our area until 6:30 p.m. At this time, please evacuate the festival... Posted by Maha Festival on Friday, July 28, 2023

MAHA said in a Facebook post that evacuations were underway just after 6 p.m. due to the threat of hail and heavy rain. Officials said they expected the festival to resume within the hour.

