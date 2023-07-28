MAHA Music Festival evacuated due to severe weather
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The MAHA Music Festival was evacuated Friday evening after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.
MAHA said in a Facebook post that evacuations were underway just after 6 p.m. due to the threat of hail and heavy rain. Officials said they expected the festival to resume within the hour.
