MAHA Music Festival evacuated due to severe weather

Maha Music Festival
Maha Music Festival(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The MAHA Music Festival was evacuated Friday evening after a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect in our area until 6:30 p.m. At this time, please evacuate the festival...

Posted by Maha Festival on Friday, July 28, 2023

MAHA said in a Facebook post that evacuations were underway just after 6 p.m. due to the threat of hail and heavy rain. Officials said they expected the festival to resume within the hour.

Get the latest severe weather coverage from the 6 First Alert Weather Team.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

