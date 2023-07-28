Lincoln Children’s Zoo reveals cheetah cub names

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Lincoln Children’s Zoo revealed the names of the 11-week-old female cheetah cubs that arrived in June.

The cheetah cubs were officially named Sasha and Zuri following a public vote. The Zoo received more than 5,000 votes between Monday and Thursday with Sasha and Zuri receiving the most votes.

Zoo staff looked through more than 500 suggestions submitted through social media and had narrowed it down to the following four name pairings:

Dolly and Daisy

Imara and Safia

Piper and Paisley

Sasha and Zuri

Sasha and Zuri were born on May 8 at Wildlife Safari in Oregon and arrived at the Zoo on June 19 at six weeks old.

Sasha is the bigger cub who is lighter in color, and Zuri is the smaller of the two cubs who is darker in color.

The community can now purchase symbolic adoptions for one or both cheetah cubs. Funds from the Symbolic Adoption program go directly towards the care and well-being of the animals. To symbolically adopt Sasha and Zuri, click here.

Zoo visitors can meet Sasha and Zuri during the Zoo’s daily Cheetah Cub Corner at 11 a.m. located at the Cheetah Chase Theater.

