Human trafficking is on the rise: How you can spot the signs and help

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Human trafficking is on the rise. The most recent data from the Department of Justice shows prosecutions rose 84 percent from 2011 to 2020. Last year, 86 cases were reported in Iowa, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office.

Sunday, July 30, is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. In preparation, both Pate and Story County Deputy Sgt. Elizabeth Quinn are raising awareness of human trafficking - which is the use of coercion, force, or fraud to make someone do some sort of labor, including sex work.

“It’s not easy to profile but is something that if we get you to step up, we think we can do something about it,” Pate said.

While sometimes hard to see, Quinn says there are some signs to watch out for.

“What we encourage Iowans to look for is just a change in behavior, in their appearance. Have they become more isolated? Are they not showing up for work, or have they missed a lot of school? And just we’re asking that Iowans make sure that they are just cognizant of things that just seem out of character,” Quinn said.

Pate says it doesn’t matter whether you live in a rural area or a city to be affected. With the internet, nowhere is off-limits.

“Sadly, It’s an equal opportunity crime. They’ll go anywhere, wherever they need to be, but predominantly trafficking is going where the money is. So, if there’s a big sporting event or a big event where there’s a lot of cash flowing, you’re going to see it,” Pate said. His office launched the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, or IBAT, in 2022 to help businesses teach employees how to recognize the signs. He’s now asking Iowans to do the same.

“It’s really just being aware of what’s going on around you and if there’s something unusual going on, you want to step in and help out. That’s why when we did IBAT, we asked businesses across the state to just that to learn something and do something,” Pate said.

According to the Department of Justice, there are no defining characteristics for victims of human trafficking, but people who’ve experienced abuse, poverty and homelessness are more vulnerable.

The Iowa Victim Service Call Center can support victim-survivors of human trafficking.

Their phone number is 1-800-770-1650.

You can also text IOWAHELP to 20121.

