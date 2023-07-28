We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fremont woman says authorities overreaching in animal rescue case

A woman just wants to save dogs; law enforcement insists she needs a license
A woman in Fremont is facing allegations of running an illegal pet rescue, but she claims authorities are overreaching.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman known for rescuing neglected pets is facing criminal charges for allegedly taking in dogs without a license.

Her attorney calls it government-gone-too-far while a police investigator alleges a state law has been violated.

After taking in several dogs she claimed a breeder neglected last year, Rae Tuff watched Madison County officials search her rescue for evidence the pets had been stolen.

“My heart was in the right place trying to save these dogs,” Tuff said.

Tuff says she proved she paid for the dogs, but now she faces charges in a separate case. This time, accepting dogs from a California rescue.

“They were very well aware I was not running a rescue and they were transferring dogs here to help find them homes and that’s what it comes down to,” Tuff said. “We were all trying to make these dogs safe.”

But in an affidavit supporting two misdemeanor arrest warrants, a Fremont Police Officer alleges Tuff couldn’t take in the dogs because she no longer has a license to operate a rescue from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

The state says “revoked.” Tuff says “surrendered.” Her attorney claims the warrants are, in fact, unwarranted.

“If there is some technical issue about who has a license to do this or that, I think that overlooks the bottom line that who is taking care of these dogs and making sure they’re not dead, and that’s my client,” said Randy Paragas, Tuff’s lawyer.

Tuff’s 63-year-old mother, who assisted Tuff in caring for the dogs, bonded out after being arrested for the misdemeanor violation of allegedly operating an animal rescue without a state license.

“It makes me very upset,” Tuff said. “It’s government overreach.”

Tuff led a protest outside the state office building and joined a confrontation with an ag department official on a complaint about a breeder.

The investigating officer says these charges have been filed after a complaint by that California rescue led to a Fremont Police investigation finding no license on file with the state.

The affidavit for arrest alleges that Tuff admitted to running a rescue months after she lost possession of a license.

The officer says the Nebraska Department of Agriculture only confirmed no license and did not have any other involvement in the investigation.

“They misinterpreted I was a rescue when I made it clear that I wasn’t,” Tuff said.

Tuff says she kept a dog, Booney, because the California rescue missed an appointment to pick it up. But that led to a second count against her for misdemeanor theft by deception.

“The evidence just isn’t there that [my client] did anything than take in a problem dog and give it to a home to avoid it being euthanized,” Paragas said.

Paragas says the law has been unfairly unleashed against his client.

Both Tuff and her mother are free on bond. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the investigation was led by the Fremont Police Department and charges were filed by the Dodge County Attorney.

So, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will not comment on a case they say isn’t theirs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Investigators released footage from the end of a high-speed pursuit and eventual shooting death...
Hit list found at home of man killed in shootout following police pursuit
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Three arrested as suspects in fatal shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

Latest News

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Nelson Produce Farm in Valley, Nebraska is one of the largest watermelon producers in the...
Sustainability in farming, family for Nebraska’s largest watermelon producers
Maha Music Festival
Maha Music Festival preparing for heat, celebrating final year in Aksarben
Organizers of the annual Maha Festival are gearing up for the blazing heat this weekend.
Maha Festival organizers prepare for extreme heat