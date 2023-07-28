We are Local
Four nominees forwarded for district court judge in Nebraska’s 4th Judicial District

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four names have been forwarded to Gov. Jim Pillen for consideration to fill the judgeship vacancy in the Fourth Judicial District, which includes Douglas County.

Grant Forsberg, Joseph Kehm, Ryan Lindberg, and Derek Vaughn are all from Omaha.

The primary place of office for the vacancy is Omaha and is open due to Judge J. Michael Coffey’s retirement.

