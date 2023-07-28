Douglas County Treasurer reminds residents of property tax deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said taxpayers have until Monday to pay the second half of their property taxes, or they could face a delinquent interest penalty.

For those who wish to pay in person, the Treasurer’s Customer Service Centers (with the exception of its downtown location) will be open until 4:30 p.m. Monday. Drop boxes will also be provided outside each location to accommodate those paying by check.

Those who wish to pay online can do so on the Treasurer’s website. The office says e-checks can be used free of charge. Credit card transactions are also accepted with a nominal fee.

Anyone with questions regarding property tax payments may call the office at (402) 444-7103 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

