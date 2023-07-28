We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Treasurer reminds residents of property tax deadline

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said taxpayers have until Monday to pay the second half of their property taxes, or they could face a delinquent interest penalty.

For those who wish to pay in person, the Treasurer’s Customer Service Centers (with the exception of its downtown location) will be open until 4:30 p.m. Monday. Drop boxes will also be provided outside each location to accommodate those paying by check.

Those who wish to pay online can do so on the Treasurer’s website. The office says e-checks can be used free of charge. Credit card transactions are also accepted with a nominal fee.

Anyone with questions regarding property tax payments may call the office at (402) 444-7103 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Woman found shot in north Omaha alley
Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the completion of Heartland of America Park.
Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Woman injured in cutting incident; OPD investigating

Latest News

Better weather by the weekend with some Sunday storm potential
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
The Iowa Victim Service Call Center can support victim-survivors of human trafficking. Their...
Human trafficking is on the rise: How you can spot the signs and help
Excessive heat today followed by a storm chance tonight
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents