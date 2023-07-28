We are Local
Cass County, Neb., Sheriff warns of kids illegally using ATVs, UTVs

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to keep an eye on their children who may illegally be using recreational vehicles on the road.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents to keep an eye on their children who may illegally be using recreational vehicles on the road.

The sheriff’s office says it has seen an increase in the number of underage and illegal uses of vehicles like golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs on the county’s roadways. To legally operate these vehicles in the county, the driver must be licensed and at least 16 years of age. They also need to be registered with the county and have proof of insurance, just as for a regular vehicle.

The sheriff says these vehicles are not designed for use on public roads. Officials say it makes them more dangerous because they are not as stable as cars and don’t have the same safety features.

Parents are asked to educate their kids about the dangers and requirements of driving recreational vehicles. Those caught illegally using the vehicles can be detained, fined, and have the vehicle impounded.

Parents who allow their children to drive them could also be fined or criminally charged.

