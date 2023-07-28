We are Local
6 First Alert Forecast - Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 6:30 p.m.

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties. Main threats include up to 2-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This will be in effect until 6:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the surrounding area shaded in yellow until Saturday at 12:00 a.m.

The area is in a two out of five Severe Weather Risk with a majority of the storm potential off to the northeast.

Storms will clear out of the area by midnight tonight. Another round of storms is likely early Saturday morning, tracking towards the southeast.

