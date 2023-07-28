6 First Alert Forecast - Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 6:30 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties. Main threats include up to 2-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This will be in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning (WOWT)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the surrounding area shaded in yellow until Saturday at 12:00 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (WOWT)

Severe Weather Risk (WOWT)

The area is in a two out of five Severe Weather Risk with a majority of the storm potential off to the northeast.

7:45 Hour by Hour (WOWT)

Midnight Hour by Hour (WOWT)

5AM Hour by Hour (WOWT)

Storms will clear out of the area by midnight tonight. Another round of storms is likely early Saturday morning, tracking towards the southeast.

