We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Zorinky Lake’s ‘Live on the Lawn’ concert postponed due to heat

The new date for the event is Aug. 4
(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another event in the Omaha metro has been postponed due to the heat.

Lake Zorinsky’s “Live on the Lawn,” staged by Omaha Parks and Recreation, was supposed to take place this Friday, but instead has been postponed to the following Friday, Aug. 4., from 6-9 p.m.

Live on the Lawn will feature the band One2Go, a party rock group playing a wide variety of hits.

This marks the second event that has been postponed this week due to extreme temperatures, as Jazz on the Green at Gene Leahy Mall was also pushed back.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones announced Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that he is resigning.
Sarpy County Treasurer resigning
M.U.D. Omaha
M.U.D. urging customers to limit outdoor water usage amid main break
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle making fall tour stop in Omaha

Latest News

One man sentenced in Omaha guitar store robbery
Former Nebraska police chief sentenced for misusing $14,000 in public funds
More intense heat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Intense heat continues through the work week
Omaha Police are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police investigating a pair of robberies at Family Dollar stores