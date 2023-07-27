Zorinky Lake’s ‘Live on the Lawn’ concert postponed due to heat
The new date for the event is Aug. 4
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another event in the Omaha metro has been postponed due to the heat.
Lake Zorinsky’s “Live on the Lawn,” staged by Omaha Parks and Recreation, was supposed to take place this Friday, but instead has been postponed to the following Friday, Aug. 4., from 6-9 p.m.
Live on the Lawn will feature the band One2Go, a party rock group playing a wide variety of hits.
This marks the second event that has been postponed this week due to extreme temperatures, as Jazz on the Green at Gene Leahy Mall was also pushed back.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.