Zorinky Lake’s ‘Live on the Lawn’ concert postponed due to heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another event in the Omaha metro has been postponed due to the heat.

Lake Zorinsky’s “Live on the Lawn,” staged by Omaha Parks and Recreation, was supposed to take place this Friday, but instead has been postponed to the following Friday, Aug. 4., from 6-9 p.m.

Live on the Lawn will feature the band One2Go, a party rock group playing a wide variety of hits.

🚨 CONCERT POSTPONED TO AUGUST 4TH 🚨

Due to the extreme heat expected this Friday, we have postponed the One2Go concert scheduled for July 28th to next Friday, August 4th. Until then, stay cool! pic.twitter.com/U0TyuT01NJ — Live on the Lawn (@LOTL_Omaha) July 26, 2023

This marks the second event that has been postponed this week due to extreme temperatures, as Jazz on the Green at Gene Leahy Mall was also pushed back.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.