Woman shot, suspect sought in Omaha
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night near 30th and Meredith Avenue, one block north of Ames.
Police say ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire at 8:04 p.m.
They found the woman in an alley. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that is not considered life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.