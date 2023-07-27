We are Local
Woman shot, suspect sought in Omaha

Omaha shooting
(Credit: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday night near 30th and Meredith Avenue, one block north of Ames.

Police say ShotSpotter technology indicated gunfire at 8:04 p.m.

They found the woman in an alley. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that is not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

