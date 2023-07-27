Woman injured in cutting incident, OPD investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting incident.

Officers responded to the scene on Ames Avenue near North 30th Street around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a woman was cut in her lower back after a verbal argument with another woman escalated.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say the other person involved left the scene and has not been arrested.

