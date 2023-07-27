We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

UNMC public health experts working to cool down hottest parts of Omaha

A recent study from UNMC found the hottest parts of the city of Omaha, and they're now looking for ways to cool them down.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last summer, the University of Nebraska Medicine hosted a heat-mapping study as part of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Integrated Heat Health Information System.

The goal of the study is to map the hottest parts of the city and identify heat inequities that Omaha community members may live in.

Just shy of a year after 60 volunteers and UNMC public health experts took to the streets to physically take temperatures across the city, results are getting closer to becoming solutions.

“In areas that are more industrialized, more asphalt more concrete, some of those areas were almost 10 degrees warmer than were covered with trees and vegetation,” says Jesse Bell, the Claire M. Hubbard Professor of Water, Climate and Health professor at UNMC’s College of Public Health.

In Omaha, that means the downtown part of the city could be up to 10 degrees warmer than other parts of the city.

Historically, heat islands in cities also include poorer and underserved communities, like Omaha’s redlined areas.

But Bell says just finding those hot spots isn’t where the study ends.

“We’ve identified areas in the city that are more vulnerable based on at-risk populations and urban conditions that potentially put people more at risk, and now we’ve identified that we can overlay the temperature information that we’ve received to basically see, are the places that are hottest also the places where we have the most at risk populations?”

Bell says they’re currently in that analysis process right now, meaning soon, the data gathered by Bell and his team means it can be used to identify where mitigation efforts should go - things like cooling centers, shaded bus stops, or where more trees should be planted.

“We’re not just doing science for science’s sake, this is actually making sure it gets to the people and decision makers that can make a change within our communities,” Bell adds.

That change is needed, he says, to help the vast number of people who are most at risk when it comes to heat-related illness.

“We’ve identified through research and understanding of who goes to the hospital for when and for what, there are certain populations that are more at risk, especially outdoor workers, the elderly, low-income populations, people of color, communities of color and there’s a variety of different reasons for that, that includes, pre-existing health conditions, where they live, lack of access to care. . .”

When it comes to extreme and excessive heat, Bell says it likely kills more Americans than any other weather-related event, and that many of those deaths can be preventable.

Now, Bell says groups are forming to help implement solutions. The City of Omaha, Lincoln, local public health departments, the National Weather Service, non-profits, and more meet regularly to discuss solutions and help build a better, healthier community.

“If we’re not doing the things that are necessary to make sure that we have stronger more protected communities, the potential for more negative health outcomes only increases over time,” he stresses.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making appearances around eastern Nebraska this week.
Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones announced Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that he is resigning.
Sarpy County Treasurer resigning
M.U.D. Omaha
M.U.D. urging customers to limit outdoor water usage amid main break
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle making fall tour stop in Omaha

Latest News

A series of water main breaks one after another have left M.U.D. in a frustrating situation.
Water main breaks prove to be more than a simple inconvenience
A recent study from UNMC found the hottest parts of the city of Omaha, and they're now looking...
UNMC study finds hottest parts of Omaha
A series of water main breaks one after another have left M.U.D. in a frustrating situation.
M.U.D says managing, maintaining mains key to water supply
One man sentenced in Omaha guitar store robbery