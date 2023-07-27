Two from Omaha killed in crash on I-29
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Omaha were killed in a crash on I-29 in Harrison County, Iowa.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say the driver of a Nissan Murano was traveling northbound through a construction zone when he rear-ended a truck with workers putting cones out to reduce traffic down to one lane.
The driver of the Murano died. He has been identified as 57-year-old Tony Flowers, of Omaha.
45-year-old Takaimia Powell, of Omaha, was also killed.
Two others were injured, one of them was taken by life-flight to the hospital.
