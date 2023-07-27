Two from Omaha killed in crash on I-29

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Omaha were killed in a crash on I-29 in Harrison County, Iowa.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver of a Nissan Murano was traveling northbound through a construction zone when he rear-ended a truck with workers putting cones out to reduce traffic down to one lane.

The driver of the Murano died. He has been identified as 57-year-old Tony Flowers, of Omaha.

45-year-old Takaimia Powell, of Omaha, was also killed.

Two others were injured, one of them was taken by life-flight to the hospital.

