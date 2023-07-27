We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning T-Shower then more of the heat & humidity

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting another hot and humid day with a few showers and storms on the map. Nothing widespread but isolated downpours are possible at any point this morning. They’ll bring some needed rain but also just make it all that much more humid for the rest of the day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The incredibly high dew points will cause the heat index to spike as high as 115 degrees is spots again this afternoon.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Thursday Heat
Thursday Heat(WOWT)

The heat advisory will continue right through Friday afternoon with heat index values again expected to spike to near 115 in spots for the 3rd day in a row. First Alert to the small threat of a spotty storm Friday night that could be a little stronger too. We’ll keep an eye on that we aren’t expecting many on the map as of now.

Heat Alert
Heat Alert(WOWT)
Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is some relief on the way for the weekend with highs much closer to 90 Saturday.

