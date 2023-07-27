Preparations underway for Washington County Fair despite extreme heat

ARLINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hot and humid outside, but the weather isn’t stopping people from setting up this weekend’s Washington County Fair.

It’s Arlington’s biggest event of the year.

The food trucks are poised along with several white tents for the fair’s well-known livestock shows.

As the glaring sun and heat spread across the Midwest, organizer Jason Cloudt and his team still need to get a lot of work done.

“Every year about fair time you can count on finding the hottest days of the year,” Cloudt said.

Cloudt said they’re prepared for this type of weather. They’ve set up fans along with cooling centers for people to beat the heat.

“The set-up of the fair is one of those things you plan on doing in the heat,” Cloudt said. “So, we have lots of water available and we have folks with coolers with water and teams working in the shade when they can.”

They’re also keeping an extra eye out on the real stars of the county fair: the livestock.

Luke Lauritsen, the owner of Lauritsen Farm, has been making sure some of the animals are staying cool.

“The most important thing is water, just like any human nutrient we need,” Lauritsen said. “We need lots of water for these animals.”

While keeping the animals hydrated, the grueling humidity is also a challenge. Lauritsen is sure the livestock will be ready to go for this weekend’s fair.

“We’re used to it and I guess the heat came on earlier this year,” Lauritsen said. “We’ve had heat from May until now.”

The National Weather Service’s heat advisory for Washington, Sarpy, and Douglas counties is set to expire tomorrow.

