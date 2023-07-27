Police pursuit footage sheds light on protocol for everyday drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement from Omaha and Council Bluffs were trying to catch a murder suspect earlier this month.

As he raced through town, hundred of other drivers who had nothing to do with it, still had to make critical decisions to avoid becoming part of the story.

Moving out of the way for emergency vehicles can sometimes be confusing, so 6 News discussed the matter with Lieutenant Toby Czapla from the Nebraska State Patrol, seeking guidance that could help everyone next time the situation arises.

“It’s fortunate there wasn’t another accident,” Czapla said upon analyzing the pursuit footage. “When someone turns like that, they’re not paying attention to the environment around them.”

With speed surpassing 100 mph, quick thinking is the best defense.

“That’s one of the things, as a driver, you have to be cognizant of everything around you,” Czapla said. “Especially when you have first responder vehicles coming up behind you. They’re trying their best to get out of law enforcement’s way and do their best to... avoid a collision. Sometimes, sitting at a light is the best option. Sometimes you’ll have to pull to the left or to the right.”

Police footage of a high-speed pursuit offers good teaching points for everyday drivers.

In the Omaha metro, where there is so much traffic and so many lanes, the old rule of thumb, “just pull off to the right,” isn’t always the best option.

“The overall rule of pulling to the right isn’t necessarily a good rule because of the volume and the number of lanes here,” Czapla said.

One of the situations that arose while examining the video involved a vehicle in the inside lane approaching an intersection.

“Don’t try to beat it,” Czapla said. “If you see lights or hear sirens, [you think], ‘Well, I can make it through the intersection.’ Don’t. Stop and take a moment to see where it’s coming from and make a decision. Perhaps it’s best to just [stay put].”

The bottom line from Czapla was simple: be alert and don’t be distracted.

Czapla says following that mantra will give drivers the best chance to safely get out of the way of first responders coming down the road.

Another thing to keep in mind, according to investigators, is the fact that emergency vehicles are almost never alone. If you see one, you can expect more to follow.

