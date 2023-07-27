We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police pursuit footage sheds light on protocol for everyday drivers

A recent high-speed chase serves as a teaching moment for the general driving public
Police footage of the pursuit of a homicide suspect from early July offers a teaching point for everyday motorists.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement from Omaha and Council Bluffs were trying to catch a murder suspect earlier this month.

As he raced through town, hundred of other drivers who had nothing to do with it, still had to make critical decisions to avoid becoming part of the story.

Moving out of the way for emergency vehicles can sometimes be confusing, so 6 News discussed the matter with Lieutenant Toby Czapla from the Nebraska State Patrol, seeking guidance that could help everyone next time the situation arises.

“It’s fortunate there wasn’t another accident,” Czapla said upon analyzing the pursuit footage. “When someone turns like that, they’re not paying attention to the environment around them.”

With speed surpassing 100 mph, quick thinking is the best defense.

“That’s one of the things, as a driver, you have to be cognizant of everything around you,” Czapla said. “Especially when you have first responder vehicles coming up behind you. They’re trying their best to get out of law enforcement’s way and do their best to... avoid a collision. Sometimes, sitting at a light is the best option. Sometimes you’ll have to pull to the left or to the right.”

Police footage of a high-speed pursuit offers good teaching points for everyday drivers.

In the Omaha metro, where there is so much traffic and so many lanes, the old rule of thumb, “just pull off to the right,” isn’t always the best option.

“The overall rule of pulling to the right isn’t necessarily a good rule because of the volume and the number of lanes here,” Czapla said.

One of the situations that arose while examining the video involved a vehicle in the inside lane approaching an intersection.

“Don’t try to beat it,” Czapla said. “If you see lights or hear sirens, [you think], ‘Well, I can make it through the intersection.’ Don’t. Stop and take a moment to see where it’s coming from and make a decision. Perhaps it’s best to just [stay put].”

The bottom line from Czapla was simple: be alert and don’t be distracted.

Czapla says following that mantra will give drivers the best chance to safely get out of the way of first responders coming down the road.

Another thing to keep in mind, according to investigators, is the fact that emergency vehicles are almost never alone. If you see one, you can expect more to follow.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Investigators released footage from the end of a high-speed pursuit and eventual shooting death...
Hit list found at home of man killed in shootout following police pursuit
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Three arrested as suspects in fatal shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

Latest News

The new Council Bluffs trash service is a nuisance for some residents.
Council Bluffs residents frustrated over city’s new automated trash service
Heat Alerts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat peaks Friday ahead of nighttime storms and a cool down
An amber alert has been issued in Iowa for 14-year-old for Caydence Jane Robert.
BREAKING: Amber alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Iowa
Police footage of a high-speed pursuit offers good teaching points for everyday drivers.
Police video useful in teaching public how to avoid emergency vehicles
The new Council Bluffs trash service is a nuisance for some residents.
Trash service issues persist in Council Bluffs