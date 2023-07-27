We are Local
One man sentenced in Omaha guitar store robbery

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of two men convicted of robbing an Omaha guitar store was sentenced Wednesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr announced that Jorge R. Lopez, 31, of Omaha was sentenced to a total of 9.5 years in federal prison and a three-year term of supervised release after being convicted of robbery and brandishing charges.

On July 1, 2022, officers responded to a call from Ground Floor Guitar in Omaha for an armed robbery.

The store owner told officers that two men, Jorge R. Lopez and his co-defendant and cousin Marco Lopez, entered the store separately before flashing a handgun.

The men stole cash, several guitars and at least one amplifier.

Marco Lopez then held everyone in the store, including a dog, at gunpoint, and instructed them to move down to a basement bathroom, telling them not to come out or he’d “shoot them.”

The next day, Omaha Police responded to a tip of a residential break-in, which identified Marco Lopez as a suspect. Jorge Lopez was then interviewed and admitted to the robberies.

Jorge Lopez told officers that Marco had taken the cash and guitars stolen from the store with him to Texas. Police searched the truck used in the robbery and found more evidence linking both Lopezes to the case.

Marco Lopez was located and arrested in Texas before being extradited to Nebraska. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sep. 7.

