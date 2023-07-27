We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

NOMAfest brings local musical talent into focus

North Omaha Music & Arts is bringing back its festival for a second straight year
Dana Murray is the Executive Director of North Omaha Music & Arts, and he knows the importance of celebrating the city's musical heritage.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Native Omaha Days are bringing hundreds, old and new, to North Omaha for a special reunion.

While they’re here, they can hear the sounds of incredible artists through North Omaha Music & Arts’ NOMAFest, which starts Thursday.

For Dana Murray, music runs through his veins.

“Without music, focusing my attention on something positive, I could have gone a different direction,” Murray said. “I know the power of music and art.

After spending years in New York City as a jazz musician behind notable artists like Wynton Marsalis, Murray brought his love for music back home to Omaha.

Now, he’s the Executive Director of North Omaha Music & Arts.

“But it’s more than that,” Murray said. “It’s a collaborative space. It’s a place to bring creative artists together to build and develop their skillsets.”

The stage is being set for this year’s second annual NOMAFest, which falls during Native Omaha Days.

Murray says it’s his first year experiencing the North Omaha homecoming, so it makes the festival even more special.

“It’s a great outlet for the community and it’s also something to invite the rest of Omaha down to this part of town to partake in what we have to offer,” Murray said.

And some of that includes performances, where the public can see Murray live on the drums and the mic.

“Any opportunity we have to endear the spirit of NOMA to the community at large and to people that are from North Omaha, that’s very pivotal for us,” Murray said.

NOMAFest kicks off Wednesday evening and goes through Sunday, with a viewing party Saturday night for the championship boxing match between Omaha’s Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, Jr.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Investigators released footage from the end of a high-speed pursuit and eventual shooting death...
Hit list found at home of man killed in shootout following police pursuit
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Three arrested as suspects in fatal shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

Latest News

Researchers in Omaha are looking to create a diverse database of health information.
National study to diversify health data comes to Omaha
Some of the 74 dogs rescued in a series of Council Bluffs hoarding cases are receiving...
Dogs rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases receiving care in Des Moines
Michael Dwyer, 43, was sentenced to three years probation after a strangulation incident in...
Iowa man receives probation in Plattsmouth strangulation case
Police footage of the pursuit of a homicide suspect from early July offers a teaching point for...
Police pursuit footage offers teaching moments for public