National study to diversify health data comes to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Benny Huerta was a doctor in Mexico before coming to America with her family 20 years ago.

“I realized that there is a lot of participation in researchers for American citizens but not for the Hispanic community, according to my research,” she said.

With her own medical data, from survey responses, physical measurements, blood, and urine samples, she hopes to change that.

“There is a lot of barriers: language barrier, culture, sometimes transportation,” Huerta said.

She participated in the National Institutes of Health’s “All of Us Research Program,” which stopped in Omaha this week to collect data.

The study aims to create the world’s largest and most diverse dataset, which researchers say could push medicine forward in ways that focus on what makes one patient different from another.

Medical research looks at averages. Average numbers. The average patient.

By targeting populations that don’t normally get included in health research, future studies can use information from all walks of life. In Omaha, they are mostly looking for the Latino population, though all are welcome.

“We’re trying to get away from the one-pill-fits-all since everybody is very different,” said Benito Escobedo, a tour manager for the All of Us program.

They started touring the country in 2017 and have seen more than 675,000 people participate. Their goal is a million. It’s publicly funded through the 21st Century Cures Act passed in 2016. That authorized $1.5 billion over ten years.

“I come from a lot of health conditions, cholesterol, diabetes, heart problems, so it’s something that I wish could benefit from future generations,” said Escobedo.

More than 5,800 health studies have used or are currently using this data.

That includes studies that uncovered dementia risk factors, connections between birthplace and cancer risk, and new genetic variants.

Participants get a few things in return for their data.

Huerta said she’s most excited to learn about her DNA.

The study offers people a report on diseases they might be at risk of developing, how their bodies might react to certain medicines, and an ancestry test. Plus $25.

Escobedo said data is kept secure through encryption and de-identification protocols. He said researchers looking to use the data register with the NIH and complete ethics training.

The last day to participate in the study is Thursday.

Located outside the Latino Center of the Midlands at 24th and M streets, anyone can walk up and do it from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.