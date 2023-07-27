Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat peaks Friday ahead of nighttime storms and a cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our hot stretch ends with our warmest temperatures of the week! Highs climb through Friday, reaching to 98 in Omaha. With the humidity we’ll feel more like 110-115 during the afternoon!

Heat index (wowt)

Heat relief gets here Friday night and as cooler air moves in it will spark storm chances. Timing in unclear but these are most likely from 7-10PM with gradual clearing from NW to SE through midnight.... A few storms may redevelop behind this initial line overnight. The severe weather risk is fairly isolated.

Friday night storms (wowt)

Highs will fall to the low 90s Saturday with a drop to the 80s Sunday and Monday with rain chances both days. Highs climb again Tuesday through Thursday with a jump back to the 90s. A drop to the 80s in anticipated around the end of next work week and that relief should last longer.

10 day forecast (wowt)

