We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat peaks Friday ahead of nighttime storms and a cool down

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our hot stretch ends with our warmest temperatures of the week! Highs climb through Friday, reaching to 98 in Omaha. With the humidity we’ll feel more like 110-115 during the afternoon!

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

Heat relief gets here Friday night and as cooler air moves in it will spark storm chances. Timing in unclear but these are most likely from 7-10PM with gradual clearing from NW to SE through midnight.... A few storms may redevelop behind this initial line overnight. The severe weather risk is fairly isolated.

Friday night storms
Friday night storms(wowt)

Highs will fall to the low 90s Saturday with a drop to the 80s Sunday and Monday with rain chances both days. Highs climb again Tuesday through Thursday with a jump back to the 90s. A drop to the 80s in anticipated around the end of next work week and that relief should last longer.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Investigators released footage from the end of a high-speed pursuit and eventual shooting death...
Hit list found at home of man killed in shootout following police pursuit
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Three arrested as suspects in fatal shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Organizers of the Washington County, Nebraska, fair are tussling with extreme temperatures.
Washington County Fair organizers trying to beat the heat
Relief from the extreme heat next week
Hot temperatures and thunderstorm chances tomorrow