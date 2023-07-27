Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat peaks Friday ahead of nighttime storms and a cool down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our hot stretch ends with our warmest temperatures of the week! Highs climb through Friday, reaching to 98 in Omaha. With the humidity we’ll feel more like 110-115 during the afternoon!
Heat relief gets here Friday night and as cooler air moves in it will spark storm chances. Timing in unclear but these are most likely from 7-10PM with gradual clearing from NW to SE through midnight.... A few storms may redevelop behind this initial line overnight. The severe weather risk is fairly isolated.
Highs will fall to the low 90s Saturday with a drop to the 80s Sunday and Monday with rain chances both days. Highs climb again Tuesday through Thursday with a jump back to the 90s. A drop to the 80s in anticipated around the end of next work week and that relief should last longer.
