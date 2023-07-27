Council Bluffs residents frustrated over city’s new automated trash service

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs residents are fed up with the city’s new automated trash service, now that garbage trucks with robotic arms are doing all the hard work.

Since it launched at the beginning of July, residents told 6 News that trash is being left on their sidewalk or being ignored entirely.

“I don’t think it’s the best,” resident Carol Campbell said. “It still doesn’t pick up everything and sometimes it automatically dumps it and leaves it on the ground.”

Since Council Bluffs’ new trash service started, residents like Campbell have run into some issues.

“Bins sometimes aren’t always properly put back,” Campbell said. “They’re still halfway filled or sometimes they’re not picked up at all.”

So, Campbell took matters into her own hands.

She said on trash pick-up day, she often waits outside to make sure her trash bins are taken care of.

“I mean, we pay a lot of money in taxes and we’re still not getting it done right,” Campbell said.

Campbell is not alone. Jerry Andersen shares her frustration.

“I’m not a big fan of the yard waste situation though because before we could have unlimited yard waste on our curb, but now we’re stuck with one single bin,” Andersen said.

6 News turned to Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh for some answers.

He said before changes were made to the city’s trash service, residents were sent tons of information about it. Since the service is still new, Walsh believes hiccups are expected.

“I think it’s going much better than we anticipated,” Walsh said. “It’s not without some problems, but people caught up quickly to the process.”

It’s a process Walsh and the city are working on to make sure everyone’s trash gets disposed of correctly.

“We just want to get to the point of normalization,” Walsh said.

Despite the issues, Walsh believes trash collection has been much faster and it’s put less strain on workers since the new system was implemented.

“They’re really finishing their routes four hours quicker than they did in the past,” Walsh said.

Andersen and Campbell also agree with Walsh on that, but they hope to see improvements.

“I just feel like we’re getting really shafted on our yard waste,” Andersen said. “To me, yard waste is biodegradable and it shouldn’t be that big of an issue.”

The City of Council Bluffs wants to remind its residents to stop leaving trash and recycling carts directly next to each other – so the automated arms can continue to work quickly.

