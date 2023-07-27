Big Ten Media Days: Nebraska’s new head Coach says he wants Huskers to be ‘feared again’

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWT) - Nebraska’s new head coach didn’t take much time making remarks at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday before he jumping right into questions about what’s ahead for Huskers this season — and beyond.

Huskers Head Coach Matt Ruhle talked about how he and his family ended up at Nebraska, and the warm welcome he’s received since joining the conference.

“We wanted to be in the Big Ten,” he said, noting that he and his family sat down and watched videos of historical Husker football games to get a feeling for past rivalries.

#Huskers HC Matt Rhule making his #B1GMediaDays debut.



Kept his opening statement short and sweet. pic.twitter.com/J3lb7iztk3 — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) July 27, 2023

He also talked about how much he’s appreciated the time Husker coaching legend Tom Osborne has taken with him.

Asked about his goals for his first season with Nebraska, he said the team was of course going to play to win but said success wouldn’t be entirely measured by Ws. He talked about rejuvenating recruiting tools here at home to cultivate in-state talent.

