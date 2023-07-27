B1G MEDIA DAYS: Iowa ‘not running from last year’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWT) - Day one of Big Ten football media days included discussions about hazing, NIL, the transfer portal, and whether or not Iowa’s offense was going to show up this season. In 2022 the Hawkeyes (8-5) finished second to last in the nation in yards per game (251.6). When offensive coordinator Brian Ferents was asked back in April about the Hawkeyes’ offense, Ferentz said there was no need for changes. Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days, head coach Kirk Ferentz said the opposite, confirming there have been adjustments and modifications on offense without belaboring the obvious.

”It is what it is. It’s on record. And it’s really nothing to worry about,” said Kirk Ferentz. “Our focus will stay where it’s been. Our focus is going to be on winning games and playing the best we can. None of us are running from last year. We were not good offensively. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure it out. You just look at numbers.”

Iowa finished last or second to last in the Big Ten in all major offensive categories (total yards, rushing, receiving, first downs). This season the Hawkeyes, along with these stats, have the potential to change drastically after Ferentz dipped into the transfer portal and picked up former Michigan quarterback and Big Ten Champion Cade McNamara.

“I only knew him on film in 2021 and then on this very field I got to experience his performance on the other side of the field, the wrong side of the field,” said Ferentz. “So we had great respect for him. December ‘21 I had no idea he would be joining us a year later.”

There’s no debating Iowa’s performance on the other side of the ball. The Hawkeyes were ranked fourth nationally in total defense allowing an average of just under 278 yards per game.

“We’re just one of those bend don’t break defenses where we’re just going to keep fighting,” said linebacker Jay Higgins. “You may punch us in the mouth, but the thing about us is we’re just going to keep fighting. And if you can outlast us the whole game, kudos to you.”

While Iowa lost Butkus Award winner Jack Campbell, who is now with the Detroit Lions, the Hawkeyes return defensive back Cooper DeJean who has been voted the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. DeJean had a breakout year this past season, setting a single-season record with three pick-sixes. The Iowa native, however, keeps it all about the team.

“I know we’ve got a lot of guys that are excited about this team and this season and we’re looking forward to getting back on the field here next week and putting it all together,” said DeJean. “I want to do whatever it takes to help this team win football games this season.”

Off the field, the University has an ongoing sports gambling investigation involving a few football players.

“They’re a part of the program. I mean Noah Shannon is one of our top guys. He’s just a tremendous young man, a tremendous person. He may or may not have violated an NCAA rule. Time will tell,” said Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes kick off their 2023 campaign on September 2nd at home against Utah State.

