AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found alive in Burlington Friday.

Police say, Caydence Roberts, 14, was found Friday in Burlington, Iowa. The AMBER Aert has been canceled.

“Thank you to the public for assistance in this matter. The facts and circumstances surrounding this AMBER Alert are still under investigation,” Burlington police said in a Facebook post.

Roberts was reported missing by police on Wednesday. An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a girl reported missing in Southeastern Iowa.

On Thursday, July 27, an alert was issued for 14-year-old Jane Roberts of Burlington.

Roberts is described as five feet tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and shorts. She was reported missing from Burlington on Wednesday, July 26.

Officials say Robert may have been abducted. But no information has been released on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Roberts, please call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 671-7001.

AMBER Alerts are issued if investigators believe a child has been abducted, and is in danger of serious harm or death.

