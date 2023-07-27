6 On Your Side update: Beaver Lake dumpster dispute resolved

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A legal dispute between the homeowner and builder left a construction dumpster overflowing for months — until Thursday.

Earlier this week, 6 News reported on an unsightly property that was a bad look not just for the neighboring golf course, but for the Beaver Lake community as a whole.

Quality Containers told 6 News that Briggs Construction of Plattsmouth owed thousands of dollars on several dumpsters. Leaving them be was providing leverage — builders who want a dumpster cleared away so that they close on a house must pay the bill.

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.

As a result of this 6 News investigation, the container company received a commitment from the builder that payment on the bill would be coming soon.

On Thursday, the dumpster was picked up. The container company said payment has been made to the dumpster has been removed.

The finishing hole at the course, located about nine miles south of Plattsmouth, is near the unfinished house. The “trash house,” as Lake Ridge Golf Director Todd Berry called it, wasn’t making a good impression — and it’s located just down the cart path from the clubhouse.

The golf course manager was grateful that our Tuesday report had brought about action.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.