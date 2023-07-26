We are Local
Union Pacific appoints new CEO

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Pacific announced a new chief executive officer Wednesday morning. Jim Vena will also become a member of the board.

Beth Whited was named president and Mike McCarthy was elected chairman of the board.

The leadership changes are effective August 14.

In a news release, UP said Vena will succeed Lance Fritz who is stepping down.

Once the changes are in place, the operations, finance, marketing and sales, supply chain, and technology functions will report directly to Vena.

Whited will be responsible for strategy, workforce resources, sustainability, law, corporate relations, and government affairs for UP.

Vena served as chief operating office from 2010-2020 and as a senior advisor to the chairman in 2021.

Whited has been with UP for more than 35 years and has held leadership roles across various departments.

