Three arrested as suspects in fatal shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that they had arrested three people they believe to be the perpetrators of a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead and another critically hurt over the weekend.

Luis Romero Rodriguez, 28, was found dead in a vehicle near the Citadel Apartments on Sunday night. A second victim was transported from the scene in critical condition.

Police said Wednesday that they had arrested Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30, in connection with the incident.

Hernandez-Melendez was booked on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony assault, and two counts of using a gun to commit a felony. Melendez was booked on charges of accessory to a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Vasquez was also booked on a felony accessory charge.

From left: Luis Hernandez-Melendez, 34; Alvin Melendez, 28; and Valeria Vasquez, 30 (Omaha Police Department)

The shooting happened at about 8:45 pm. Sunday at an apartment complex in southwest Omaha. Officers were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 86th and Q streets, after a caller reported that two people had been shot.

Officers said they found two men shot in a car: Rodriguez was found dead, and another victim, age 24, was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy hospital in critical condition. The surrounding area and streets of the sprawling complex were shut down for several hours Sunday night while authorities investigated the scene.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. Anonymous tips can be made through Omaha Crime Stoppers at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips app.

“Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

OPD also thanked the Ashland Police Department, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and other OPD personnel for their help in the investigation.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

