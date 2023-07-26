We are Local
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next door golf course

Lake Ridge Golf Course near Beaver Lake is frustrated with a nearby contractor dispute
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many homebuyers, one of the most desirable places to build is on a golf course.

But an incomplete dream house has created a nightmare for neighbors south of the metro.

The finishing hole at Lake Ridge Golf Course is near an unfinished house just down the cart path from the clubhouse, and the director of golf doesn’t want it viewed as par for the course.

“When you first come in to see the golf course and this is the first thing you see, the trash house, it’s just not a good impression,” Lake Ridge Golf Director Todd Berry said.

The house is at the center of a legal battle between homeowner and builder, with the contractor claiming he’s not allowed on-site anymore.

So, the property is unsightly with lots of weeds and an overflowing construction dumpster that provides a bad look not just for the neighboring golf course, but for the Beaver Lake community as a whole.

“This trash company, I know they’re out of money because of this builder,” Lake Ridge Course Manager Martha Jenkins said. “But in good faith, as samaritans, do one good deed and clean up my neighborhood.”

Quality Containers tells 6 News that Briggs Construction of Plattsmouth owes thousands of dollars on several dumpsters. Leaving them be provides leverage because if the builder wants a dumpster gone to close on a house, they must pay the bill.

But the weeds present a different challenge.

With weeds near the ninth green as tall as a flagstick, the groundskeeper is concerned with what might land on the golf course from out of bounds.

“The airborne seeds are just going into our course and the button weeds are really prolific,” Lake Ridge Groundskeeper Rodney Bottorff said. “They call it salt and pepper shakers because when it blows back and forth, it dumps the seeds out.”

Cutting weeds on a neighboring home lot is not the responsibility of the golf course staff, but the manager says she has to play it where they grow.

“I’m going to have this young man mow it for us and pay him and get reimbursed from the property owner,” Jenkins said.

That’s the kind of hacker needed to protect the course and Jenkins hopes the dumpster will soon be carted off.

As a result of this 6 News investigation, the container company received a commitment from the builder that payment on the bill would be coming soon.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
